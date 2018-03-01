See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Woodland, CA
Dr. Thomas Magrino, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Magrino, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Magrino works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    1321 Cottonwood St, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoiditis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Thomas Magrino, MD

  • Colorectal Surgery
  • 39 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1508886755
Education & Certifications

  • Fellowships - American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery and American College of Surgeons
  • Residency - University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey
  • Internship and Residency - Naval Med Center Surgery|Naval Med Center
  • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Colon & Rectal Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Woodland Memorial Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Magrino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magrino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Magrino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Magrino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Magrino works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Magrino’s profile.

Dr. Magrino has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magrino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Magrino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magrino.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magrino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magrino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.