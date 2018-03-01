Dr. Thomas Magrino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magrino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Magrino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Magrino, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Magrino works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1321 Cottonwood St, Woodland, CA 95695 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magrino?
Twice I was admitted to the hospital for spontaneous pneumothorax, once while pregnant. I was lucky enough to have Dr. Magrino both times as my surgeon. While it's never a fun experience to have a lung collapse, He took good care of me both times, and I was relieved the second time when I found out I would have him again, He used his resources and consulted with specialists when he needed to and made sure I got the care I needed, which ultimately led to my condition finally being diagnosed.
About Dr. Thomas Magrino, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1508886755
Education & Certifications
- Fellowships - American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery and American College of Surgeons
- Residency - University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey
- Internship and Residency - Naval Med Center Surgery|Naval Med Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magrino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Magrino using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Magrino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magrino works at
Dr. Magrino has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magrino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Magrino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magrino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magrino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magrino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.