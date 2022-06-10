Dr. Thomas Machak, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Machak, DDS
Overview
Dr. Thomas Machak, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Appleton, WI.
Locations
-
1
Smiles On Calumet3813B E Calumet St, Appleton, WI 54915 Directions (920) 276-4525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great staff! They work with me to get the best appointment time.
About Dr. Thomas Machak, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1790752020
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Machak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Machak accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Machak.
Dr. Machak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Machak speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Machak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Machak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Machak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.