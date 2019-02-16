See All Urologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Urology
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Maatman, DO is an Urology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.

Dr. Maatman works at Michigan Urological Clinic in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michael R. Jarvis DO PC
    4047 E Hills Ct Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Michigan Health - West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Atony
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Bladder Stones
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Prostatitis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Prostatitis
Spermatocele
Testicular Cancer
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Varicocele
Atrophic Vaginitis
Balanitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Diverticulum
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chordee
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Destruction of Penile Lesion
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Erectile Dysfunction
Gonorrhea Infections
Hypospadias
Incontinence
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Infection, Chronic
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Male Infertility
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis
Pediatric Bedwetting
Penile Cancer
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst
Prostate Stones
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Testicular Atrophy
Testosterone Deficiency
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Undescended Testicles
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Wilms' Tumor
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Priority Health

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Feb 16, 2019
    Dr Maatman helped me through the scariest time of my life and the end result could not have been better. Top notch care on every level from diagnosis thru surgery and recovery. Thank You for your professional opinion and support.
    Rob in Grand Rapids, MI — Feb 16, 2019
    About Dr. Thomas Maatman, DO

