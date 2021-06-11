Overview

Dr. Thomas Lyster, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus.



Dr. Lyster works at St. Luke's Valley Family Practice in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.