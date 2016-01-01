Overview

Dr. Thomas Lyo, MB BS is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They graduated from Mandalay University / Department Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Lyo works at Thomas lyo medical PC in New Rochelle, NY with other offices in Yonkers, NY and Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.