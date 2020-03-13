See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Thomas Lundberg, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (26)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Lundberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.

Dr. Lundberg works at Christ Phsicians Primary Care in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Christ Hospital Physicians - Primary Care
    11340 Montgomery Rd Ste 208, Cincinnati, OH 45249

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Christ Hospital
  The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Vitamin D Deficiency

Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bursitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 13, 2020
    He saved my life. When I was 50 he heard something, with a simple stethoscope that he didn't think sounded right. Two weeks later I was given an artificial heart valve and had 7 inches my aorta replaced, due to a congenital defect that I had had my entire life, but only he found.
    — Mar 13, 2020
    About Dr. Thomas Lundberg, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1750347233
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Mayo Graduate School Of Med
    Medical Education
    University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lundberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lundberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Lundberg works at Christ Phsicians Primary Care in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Lundberg's profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lundberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lundberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lundberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lundberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times,

