Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Ludema, MD

Neurology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Ludema, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.

Dr. Ludema works at Ronald Axtell MD in Mission Viejo, CA with other offices in Aliso Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ronald Axtell MD
    27800 Medical Center Rd Ste 263, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 365-8877
  2. 2
    15 Mareblu Ste 250, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 365-8877

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ludema?

    Aug 14, 2021
    This doctor is simply the best. Aside from being a keenly-intelligent, highly experienced, and thoroughly professional neurologist, Dr. Ludema is a genuine, down-to-earth individual who has an excellent "bedside manner" and truly cares about his patients. He's been my neurologist for many years now and he continues to impress me with just how good a doctor he is. I would highly recommend him to anyone in need of a neurologist.
    Ed Connor — Aug 14, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Ludema, MD

    • Neurology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316953243
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Ludema, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ludema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ludema has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ludema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ludema has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ludema on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ludema. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ludema.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ludema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ludema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

