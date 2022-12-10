Dr. Thomas Lucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Lucas, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Lucas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Sheppard and Enoch Pratt Hospital
Taylor M. Herzog M.d. Pllc3500 Oak Lawn Ave Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75219 Directions (972) 709-1961
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He listens & knows just what to do in order to help his patients. He cares about his patients & I've been seeing him since 2007. I can't imagine seeing any other doctor for my psych needs. He's the best!!!
About Dr. Thomas Lucas, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Sheppard and Enoch Pratt Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Oklahoma State University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucas has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lucas speaks German and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.
