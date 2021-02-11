Overview

Dr. Thomas Lozowski, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Lozowski works at Dichiara/Lozowski Family Mdcn in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.