Dr. Thomas Lovely, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Lovely, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Lovely works at
Locations
New York Spine and Neurosurgery Associates PC1182 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 100, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 382-2616
St Peters Health Care Services315 S Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 525-1550
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr lovely removed a large meningioma which was causing severe life -threatening problems for me. I can not say enough good things about his competence, his manner and his attentiveness. He also successfully operated on my husband for Tri-Geminal Neuralgia for which we are both so grateful for his competence and demeanor. He is a lovely, gracious man and a wonderful surgeon. We are fortunate to have him in our area.
About Dr. Thomas Lovely, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1114982105
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lovely has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lovely accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lovely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lovely has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lovely on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovely. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovely.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.