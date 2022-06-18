Overview

Dr. Thomas Lovely, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Lovely works at St. Peter's Hospital in Latham, NY with other offices in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.