Overview

Dr. Thomas Lord, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Lord works at SSM Health in Saint Charles, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.