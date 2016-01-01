Dr. Thomas Longo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Longo, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Longo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Longo works at
Locations
Duke Urology of Raleigh3480 Wake Forest Rd Ste 506, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 862-5600
Duke Raleigh Hospital3400 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 954-3000
Regional Anesthesia Pllc3404 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 613-7848
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Thomas Longo, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1154559904
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
