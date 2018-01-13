See All General Surgeons in Van Nuys, CA
Dr. Thomas Lomis, MD

General Surgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Lomis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Lomis works at Farshad Malekmehr M.d. Inc. in Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Farshad Malekmehr M.d. Inc.
    15211 Vanowen St Ste 208, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 782-3299
  2. 2
    Valley Presbyterian Hospital
    15107 Vanowen St, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 782-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Colorectal Cancer
Mastectomy
Abdominal Pain
Colorectal Cancer
Mastectomy

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 13, 2018
    It's a busy bustling practice, but the staff are smart and friendly and helpful. James is a total star. Dr Lomis is amazing. Clear and honest and a straight talker. He saved my life.
    Lynn T in Los Angeles — Jan 13, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Lomis, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Lomis, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1023037199
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Lomis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lomis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lomis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lomis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lomis works at Farshad Malekmehr M.d. Inc. in Van Nuys, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lomis’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lomis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lomis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lomis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lomis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

