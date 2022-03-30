Dr. Thomas Loh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Loh, MD
Dr. Thomas Loh, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX.
Houston Methodist Hospital6565 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (703) 790-3311MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Houston Methodist Department of Cardiology6550 Fannin St Ste 1401, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-9319
Houston Methodist The Woodlands17189 Interstate 45 S Ste 475, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (936) 270-3933
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital17201 Interstate 45 S, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (713) 270-2000Thursday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Thomas Loh did a good job on my husband Dialysis HERO Graph a month in a half ago. Yes I would recommend family and friends to him. He and his staff are very friendly.
- Vascular Surgery
- 1376803106
Dr. Loh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Loh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loh.
