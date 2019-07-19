Dr. Thomas Logan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Logan, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Logan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Dr. Logan works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Ear Nose & Throat Head & Neck Surgery of Owensboro Psc2841 New Hartford Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 926-3560
Hospital Affiliations
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Logan?
I had an emergency surgery at 6 at night and Dr. Logan done an amazing job he is very good at what does thanks dr Logan
About Dr. Thomas Logan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1598733008
Education & Certifications
- U NCar
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- Transylvania University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Logan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Logan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Logan works at
Dr. Logan has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Logan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Logan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Logan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Logan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.