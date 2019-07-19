Overview

Dr. Thomas Logan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



Dr. Logan works at Midwest Ear Nose & Throat in Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.