Dr. Thomas Loftus, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with Boone Hospital Center



Dr. Loftus works at Austin Neurosurgical Institute in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.