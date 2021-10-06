Dr. Thomas Loftus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loftus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Loftus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Loftus, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with Boone Hospital Center
Dr. Loftus works at
Locations
Austin Neurosurgical Institute2200 Park Bend Dr Bldg 2-202, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 503-5275Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
- Seton Medical Center Harker Heights
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Loftus has been my neurosurgeon for 10 years and he has been the catalyst for solving my back issues with minimally invasive surgery and taking a thoughtful approach that was focused on taking care of my issues in an efficient and effective manner. He does not perform procedures that are not necessary and ensures that his patients understand the problems and the right solutions. He has significantly improved my quality of life and i would highly recommend him and his team.
About Dr. Thomas Loftus, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1548253503
Education & Certifications
- Boone Hospital Center
- University of Missouri Hospitals and Clinics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loftus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loftus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loftus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loftus works at
Dr. Loftus has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loftus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Loftus speaks Spanish.
162 patients have reviewed Dr. Loftus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loftus.
