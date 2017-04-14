Dr. Thomas Lobue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lobue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Lobue, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Lobue, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Temecula, CA. They graduated from University of Health Sciences The Chicago Medical School.
Locations
LoBue Laser and Eye Medical Centers, Inc.40945 Winchester Rd, Temecula, CA 92591 Directions (951) 696-1135Monday9:30am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday9:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
LoBue Laser and Eye Medical Centers, Inc.29950 Haun Rd Ste 206, Menifee, CA 92586 Directions (951) 696-1136
Lobue Laser & Eye Medical Ctr40700 California Oaks Rd Ste 106, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 696-1135Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday9:30am - 6:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday9:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
New to the area we needed to find a new ophthalmologist office since my husband has severe glaucoma. We were enrolling in new insurance and had read reviews that Dr. LoBue was the best in the area, we believe this to be true from our experience from beginning to end. We originally called the office to see what plans were accepted we spoke to Billing they suggested an accepted insurance plan and they were very helpful. We saw Dr. Miller and we were very impressed with the office & staff.
About Dr. Thomas Lobue, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
- 1306887435
Education & Certifications
- USC & Doheney Eye Institute
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
- University of Health Sciences The Chicago Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Lobue works at
