Dr. Thomas Lobue, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Thomas Lobue, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Temecula, CA. They graduated from University of Health Sciences The Chicago Medical School.

Dr. Lobue works at Lobue Laser & Eye Medical Ctr in Temecula, CA with other offices in Menifee, CA and Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LoBue Laser and Eye Medical Centers, Inc.
    40945 Winchester Rd, Temecula, CA 92591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 696-1135
    Monday
    9:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    LoBue Laser and Eye Medical Centers, Inc.
    29950 Haun Rd Ste 206, Menifee, CA 92586 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 696-1136
  3. 3
    Lobue Laser & Eye Medical Ctr
    40700 California Oaks Rd Ste 106, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 696-1135
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Cataract
Senile Cataracts

Treatment frequency



Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 14, 2017
    New to the area we needed to find a new ophthalmologist office since my husband has severe glaucoma. We were enrolling in new insurance and had read reviews that Dr. LoBue was the best in the area, we believe this to be true from our experience from beginning to end. We originally called the office to see what plans were accepted we spoke to Billing they suggested an accepted insurance plan and they were very helpful. We saw Dr. Miller and we were very impressed with the office & staff.
    Murrieta, CA — Apr 14, 2017
    About Dr. Thomas Lobue, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Cantonese and Spanish
    • 1306887435
    Education & Certifications

    • USC & Doheney Eye Institute
    • Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
    • University of Health Sciences The Chicago Medical School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Lobue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lobue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lobue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lobue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lobue has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lobue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lobue. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lobue.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lobue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lobue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

