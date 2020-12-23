Overview

Dr. Thomas Lipin III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Earwax Buildup and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.