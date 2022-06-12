See All Pain Medicine Doctors in East Meadow, NY
Dr. Thomas Lione, DO

Pain Medicine
Overview

Dr. Thomas Lione, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Lione works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at East Meadow in East Meadow, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Long Island Spine Rehabilitation Medicine PC
    801 Merrick Ave, East Meadow, NY 11554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 393-8941
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Long Island Spine Rehabilitation Medicine
    560 Northern Blvd Ste 204, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 595-0096

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Lione, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
