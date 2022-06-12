Dr. Thomas Lione, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lione is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Lione, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Lione, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Lione works at
Locations
Long Island Spine Rehabilitation Medicine PC801 Merrick Ave, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 393-8941Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Long Island Spine Rehabilitation Medicine560 Northern Blvd Ste 204, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 595-0096
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and friendly. It’s rare that a doc makes you feel like he genuinely cares, and Dr Lione is of that rare breed. Highly recommended!!
About Dr. Thomas Lione, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1356784904
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lione has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lione accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lione has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lione works at
Dr. Lione has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lione on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lione. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lione.
