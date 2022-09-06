Dr. Thomas Lintner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lintner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Lintner, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Lintner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Lintner works at
Locations
Advanced Aesthetic Surgery711 Canton Rd NE Ste 400, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 771-5151
Advanced Aesthetic Surgery120 N Medical Pkwy Ste 220, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (770) 771-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lintner is an incredibly gifted surgeon and a wonderful person. I would never consider having cosmetic (and reconstructive) surgery with anyone else. Besides the fact that his surgical skills are unequaled, he has an uncanny ability to put his patients at ease and to work with them to achieve the most natural outcome imaginable. My first surgery with Dr. Lintner was in 2007 and I am still reaping the benefits from the procedures he performed nearly 15 years later. Since I had an amazing experience with Dr. Lintner and his team, I knew that he would be the only one I would return to when I became ready for a facelift and upper blepharoplasty surgery. As someone with many medical comorbidities who is also a registered nurse with a background in risk management, I knew that to feel safe I needed Dr. Lintner's unique skills, not just as a plastic surgeon but also as one of the most knowledgeable and ethical physicians I have encountered.
About Dr. Thomas Lintner, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1376697565
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Emory U Affil Hosp Pgrm
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Georgetown University
- Plastic Surgery
