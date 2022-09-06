Overview

Dr. Thomas Lintner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Lintner works at Advanced Aesthetic Surgery in Marietta, GA with other offices in Woodstock, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.