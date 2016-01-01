See All Ophthalmologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Thomas Lindquist, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Thomas Lindquist, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. 

Dr. Lindquist works at SouthEast Eye in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Pterygium and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Eye Specialists Pllc
    7268 Jarnigan Rd Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 508-7337
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Murray
  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Thomas Lindquist, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184853947
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Lindquist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindquist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lindquist has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lindquist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lindquist works at SouthEast Eye in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Lindquist’s profile.

    Dr. Lindquist has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Pterygium and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lindquist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindquist. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindquist.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindquist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindquist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

