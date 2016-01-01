Overview

Dr. Thomas Sheng-Fang Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Lin works at Optum - Family Medicine in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.