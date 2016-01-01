Dr. Thomas Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Lin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irvine, CA.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4634 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 681-0777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
About Dr. Thomas Lin, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1033210901
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin speaks Chinese and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.