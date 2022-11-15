Overview

Dr. Thomas Li, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Li works at Li & Li Mds in Fort Lee, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.