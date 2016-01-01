Dr. Thomas Lemonds, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemonds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Lemonds, DDS
Dr. Thomas Lemonds, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Livonia, MI. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Dentistry.
Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Livonia16160 Middlebelt Rd, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 261-9696
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1497315998
- Indiana University School Of Dentistry
Dr. Lemonds accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lemonds using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lemonds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemonds works at
Dr. Lemonds has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemonds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemonds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemonds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.