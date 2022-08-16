Overview

Dr. Thomas Lembo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



Dr. Lembo works at Coastal Foot & Ankle in Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.