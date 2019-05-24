Dr. Thomas Leigh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leigh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Leigh, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Leigh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Locations
Obgyn Specialists380 Hospital Dr Ste 100, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 742-5502
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have love my experience with Dr Leigh and his team! He has the best doctor manners ever and I am totally impressed with his personality. I will stick with him no matter where he goes. I recommend him 100%!
About Dr. Thomas Leigh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leigh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leigh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leigh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leigh has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Ovarian Cysts and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leigh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Leigh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leigh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leigh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leigh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.