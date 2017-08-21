Overview

Dr. Thomas Leibold, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake St Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Leibold works at SSM Health in Lake St Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.