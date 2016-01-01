Dr. Thomas Lei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Lei, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Lei, MD is a Pulmonologist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from THIRD MILITARY MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Lei works at
Locations
-
1
Primary Care Practice200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 230, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 279-1186
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
About Dr. Thomas Lei, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1225001027
Education & Certifications
- THIRD MILITARY MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lei accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lei works at
Dr. Lei has seen patients for Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lei speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.