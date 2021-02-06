Overview

Dr. Thomas Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group - Primary Care at Glen Burnie in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD, Odenton, MD and Laurel, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Outer Ear Infection and Nasal Polyp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.