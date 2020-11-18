Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Lee, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Locations
Sinai Rehabltn Medcn Assocs2401 W Belvedere Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 601-5597Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Hospital Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Lee on 11/5/20 for the first time. I was in excruciating pain with a herniated disc that had pain shooting from my lower back, legs and numb foot. I had to get helped onto the table. Dr. Lee was so patient, waited for me to get myself together. I was given three steroid shots which took the pain away almost immediately. The pain is back and I'm due for an epidural next week which I'm very nervous about. I have been in pain since 8/15/20 without one day of relief except when I saw Dr. Lee. I hope the epidural works because I'm exhausted and can't take the pain any longer. Carolyn in Windsor Mill, MD 11/18/20
About Dr. Thomas Lee, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.