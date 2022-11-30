Dr. Thomas Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Galter675 N Saint Clair St Ste 2140, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-2000
-
2
Digestive Health Center259 E Erie St Fl 16, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5620
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
After a brief illness I was experiencing severe stomach pain. My doctor thought it might be an ulcer and gave me a prescription. When my pain did not resolve I went to a gastroenterologist who did an endoscopy and upped my daily dose of omeprazole. That did not resolve my issues and he was not at all helpful or interested in answering questions. I went to a second gastroenterologist who did a CT scan and told me to continue omeprazole. When my symptoms did not improve, he told me “We are often better at telling you what it is not rather than what it is.” Honest but not entirely helpful. I finally went to Dr. Lee who listened to my explanation and interrupted with a lot of questions (a good thing!). He suggested that I may have developed an intolerance to dairy after my illness. After a week of avoiding all dairy, I was much improved. After several weeks, I was feeling normal again. Dr. Lee took the time to listen and asked questions and came up with a solution and I would see
About Dr. Thomas Lee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1609808088
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Dutch.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.