Dr. Thomas Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Lee, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Chilton Medical Center, Newton Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Advanced Vascular Associates131 Madison Ave Fl 2, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 765-6504
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Chilton Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a femoral bypass done by Dr Lee in Morristown hospital. The surgery was a success. Dr Lee was extremely patient and compassionate.
About Dr. Thomas Lee, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1528084621
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- New York University School of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Gujarati.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
