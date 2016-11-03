Overview

Dr. Thomas Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Lee works at United Physicians Group, LLC in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.