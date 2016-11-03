Dr. Thomas Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
United Physicians Group, LLC14825 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 365, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 336-2570
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good with patients. Answers all questions. Very personable. Support staff is excellent. I have recommended a number of people to Dr. Lee.
About Dr. Thomas Lee, MD
- Orthopedics
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1194779041
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Med Center
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
