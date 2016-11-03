See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Thomas Lee, MD

Orthopedics
3 (28)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.

Dr. Lee works at United Physicians Group, LLC in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    United Physicians Group, LLC
    14825 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 365, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 336-2570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 03, 2016
    Very good with patients. Answers all questions. Very personable. Support staff is excellent. I have recommended a number of people to Dr. Lee.
    Tom in Fenton — Nov 03, 2016
    About Dr. Thomas Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194779041
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Maricopa Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at United Physicians Group, LLC in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

