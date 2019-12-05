See All Podiatrists in Saint Augustine, FL
Dr. Thomas Lebeau, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Thomas Lebeau, DPM

Podiatry
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Thomas Lebeau, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.

Dr. Lebeau works at Saint Augustine Foot & Ankle in Saint Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jerry Weed, DPM
Dr. Jerry Weed, DPM
8 (17)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Augustine Foot & Ankle Inc.
    1 SAINT JOHNS MEDICAL PARK DR, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 824-0869

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flagler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lebeau?

    Dec 05, 2019
    The best podiatrist in the St. Augustine area. He not only helped me with my feet, my orthotics changed my life! My husband attended PT at his clinic and thoroughly enjoyed the professional staff. A friend of mine attended his neuropathy clinic and regained a little more sensation in his feet. He couldn't believe it. I hear now he even has a vein clinic. He can do everything! I give my thorough recommendation to this clinic and professional staff!
    — Dec 05, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Lebeau, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Lebeau, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lebeau to family and friends

    Dr. Lebeau's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lebeau

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Lebeau, DPM.

    About Dr. Thomas Lebeau, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659587897
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Certified Wound Specialists
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Podiatric Surgery, Genesee/Wheelock Memorial Hospitals
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Lebeau, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebeau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lebeau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lebeau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lebeau works at Saint Augustine Foot & Ankle in Saint Augustine, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lebeau’s profile.

    Dr. Lebeau has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lebeau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebeau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebeau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebeau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebeau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Lebeau, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.