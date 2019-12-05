Dr. Thomas Lebeau, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebeau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Lebeau, DPM
Overview
Dr. Thomas Lebeau, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Locations
St. Augustine Foot & Ankle Inc.1 SAINT JOHNS MEDICAL PARK DR, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 824-0869
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best podiatrist in the St. Augustine area. He not only helped me with my feet, my orthotics changed my life! My husband attended PT at his clinic and thoroughly enjoyed the professional staff. A friend of mine attended his neuropathy clinic and regained a little more sensation in his feet. He couldn't believe it. I hear now he even has a vein clinic. He can do everything! I give my thorough recommendation to this clinic and professional staff!
About Dr. Thomas Lebeau, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Certified Wound Specialists
- Podiatric Surgery, Genesee/Wheelock Memorial Hospitals
- Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lebeau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lebeau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebeau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lebeau has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lebeau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lebeau speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebeau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebeau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebeau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebeau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.