Dr. Leavens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Leavens, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Leavens, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Locations
Fort Worth Office1307 8th Ave Ste 408, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (214) 943-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Leavens for about 6- 7 years. My previous neurologist (2 - 3 years) at that office office moved out of state and my treatment was transferred to Dr. Leavens. I am very happy with Dr. Leavens and his office staff! He is kind, professional, and interested in my treatment. He made appropriate referrals for MRI and CT exams prior to back surgery and a later referral to UTSW hospital in Dallas for a second opinion on back surgery results. This referral resulted in seeing a neurologist at UTSW who diagnosed MS. I would not have a correct diagnosis and treatment without Dr. Leavens' professional judgement and professional care. His office staff and nursing assistant are always professional, kind, and very efficient. We have rarely waited more than 5 minutes before being seen for appointments. I am a satisfied returning client and highly recommend Dr. Leavens.
About Dr. Thomas Leavens, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114910460
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leavens accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leavens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leavens has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leavens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leavens speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Leavens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leavens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leavens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leavens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.