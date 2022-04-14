Dr. Thomas Leach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Leach, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Leach, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University of Medicine and Dentistry, New Jersey Medical School

Locations
The Princeton Center for Plastic Surgery932 State Rd, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 921-7161
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leach is an amazing physician. I saw him for a breast lift procedure together with areola reduction, and the results have been life-changing. I feel like my body looks 20 years younger!
About Dr. Thomas Leach, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine and Dentistry, New Jersey Medical School
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Rutgers College, New Brunswick, New Jersey-B.A. Biology-1980
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leach has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leach works at
Dr. Leach speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Leach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leach.
