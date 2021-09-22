See All Oncologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Thomas Levoyer, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Levoyer, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their residency with Walter Reed Army Med Center|Walter Reed Army Medical Center

Dr. Levoyer works at North Texas Oncologic & Complex Surgery Associates - Plano in Plano, TX with other offices in Denison, TX, Irving, TX and McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Texas Oncologic & Complex Surgery Associates - Plano
    4001 W 15th St Ste 425 Bldg 3, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 777-1276
  2. 2
    North Texas Oncologic & Complex Surgery Associates - Denison
    4616 S Us Highway 75, Denison, TX 75020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 212-5544
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    North Texas Oncologic & Complex Surgery Associates - Irving
    6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 257, Irving, TX 75039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 777-1274
  4. 4
    North Texas Oncologic & Complex Surgery Associates - McKinney
    4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 301, McKinney, TX 75069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 957-7476
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Medical City Las Colinas
  • Medical City Dallas
  • Medical City Mckinney

Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Abscess Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS) Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Islet Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Retroperitoneal Abscess Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 22, 2021
    Dr. LeVoyer spent a lot of time explain the findings of the gastroenterologist and the CT Scan. He was very patient in answering all of my questions and gave me a preview of what to expect as “next steps”. We are still awaiting the final pathology report but I feel very comfortable with Dr. LeVoyer managing my care.
    Ron B — Sep 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Levoyer, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    • English
    • 1174513527
    Education & Certifications

    • Walter Reed Army Med Center|Walter Reed Army Medical Center
    • General Surgery
