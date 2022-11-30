Dr. Thomas Lazoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Lazoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Lazoff, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They completed their residency with University Louisville School Of Med
Dr. Lazoff works at
Locations
-
1
Physical Medicine Consultants7201 Engle Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 471-7197
-
2
Lutheran Hospital of Indiana Lab7950 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-1800
- 3 306 E Maumee St Ste 103, Angola, IN 46703 Directions (260) 432-1800
-
4
Orthopaedic Hospital of Lutheran Health Network7952 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Gallagher Basset
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Lutheran Preferred
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Pekin Insurance
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Thrivent Financial
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lazoff cares, listens and is pro-active about his patients care! He has helped me in several different areas that I needed pain management. He has helped me immeasurably, he has gone so far to call and check on me. Zoe and the entire staff are always readily available to speak with you. I would highly recommend Doctor and his team to anyone!
About Dr. Thomas Lazoff, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1457354433
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville School Of Med
- U Louisville/Frazier Rehab Ctr
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazoff works at
Dr. Lazoff has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.