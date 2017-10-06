Dr. Thomas Lawrence, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawrence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Lawrence, MD
Dr. Thomas Lawrence, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Lawrence works at
Thomas L. Lawrence M.d P.A.3401 Capital Medical Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 942-3937
Anesthesiology Associates of Tallahassee Inc3334 Capital Medical Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-4688
I've had Doctor Lawrence perform surgery on both my eyes. He is extremely skilled and easy to deal with. His staff is friendly., . caring and very knowledgeable in their areas. I would and have recommended his practice to friends and family
Dr. Lawrence has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawrence works at
Dr. Lawrence has seen patients for Migraine, Stye and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawrence on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lawrence speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrence.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawrence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawrence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.