Dr. Thomas Lavin, MD

Bariatric Surgery
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Lavin, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital and Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Lavin works at Surgical Specialists of Louisiana in Metairie, LA with other offices in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Specialists of LA
    3100 Galleria Dr Ste 300, Metairie, LA 70001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 934-3000
  2. 2
    Beth Bacon
    7015 Highway 190 East Service Rd Ste 200, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 234-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AVALA Hospital
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 14, 2021
    Dr.Lavin is amazing. He is doing a prosidure..only he can do. I trust him!! God guides him and everything is going to be done correctly. Dr.Lavin I believe in you. Eunice A
    Eunice — Jul 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Lavin, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093775819
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ochsner Surg-Ochsner Med Found
    Medical Education
    • Ohio Medical College - Toledo
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University, At Ohio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Lavin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lavin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lavin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lavin has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lavin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

