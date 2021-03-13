Dr. Laughlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Laughlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Laughlin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO.
Dr. Laughlin works at
Locations
Howard A Aks1300 E 104th St Ste 100, Kansas City, MO 64131 Directions (816) 767-3263
Hospital Affiliations
- Belton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am shocked to see any negative comment about Dr. Laughlin’s personality (bedside manner) or care. I was referred to Dr. Laughlin by my orthopedic doctor 10 years ago for an epidural anesthesia procedure to alleviate significant neck pain due to spinal stenosis. During the consult appointment he was once of the most caring physicians I have ever met. The actual epidural anesthesia procedure was nearly painless and 10 years later I have not had to return for a second procedure. I would classify that as a great success. I referred my sister a few years later to Dr, Laughlin as she had exactly the same experience for the same condition with the same great results. I have referred many friends to Dr. Laughlin and none of them ever had a negative word. I have to believe there has to be more to the story with anyone leaving a negative comment about Dr. Thomas Laughlin. I would give 10 stars if that were an option.
About Dr. Thomas Laughlin, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1760463939
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Graduate School of Medicine, Mayo Clinic
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Laughlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laughlin works at
Dr. Laughlin has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Laughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laughlin.
