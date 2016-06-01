Dr. Lanna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Lanna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Lanna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woonsocket, RI.
Dr. Lanna works at
Locations
1
Rhode Island Cardiovascular Group68 Cumberland St Ste 103, Woonsocket, RI 02895 Directions (401) 762-3838
2
Champion Urology Ltd.35 Wells St, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 596-7880
3
Roger Williams Medical Center825 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 456-2000
4
Westerly Office25 Wells St, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 596-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Westerly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lanna is an exceptional doctor who takes all the time needed to explain your condition(s) and what your treatment plan is and why. His personality is second to none. He and his office respond to phone calls immediately and are always available to answer your questions
About Dr. Thomas Lanna, MD
- Cardiology
- English, French
- 1427055284
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
