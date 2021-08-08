Overview

Dr. Thomas Langei, MD is a Dermatologist in Mount Vernon, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Skagit Valley Hospital.



Dr. Langei works at Skagit Regional Clinics - Mount Vernon in Mount Vernon, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.