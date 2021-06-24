Dr. Thomas Lang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Lang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Rhode Island Eye Institute150 E MANNING ST, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 272-2020
Fall River Office235 Hanover St Ste 201, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 679-0150
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr Lang has been my dr for thirty years he is an excellent dr his diognostic skills and care has saved my eyes He keeps on top of problems with care and experience
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1891772620
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Lang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lang has seen patients for Stye, Blepharitis and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lang.
