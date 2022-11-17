Dr. Thomas Lang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Lang, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Lang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Locations
Florida Woman Care LLC660 Glades Rd Ste 340, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 738-9761Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Progressive Obstetrics & Gynecology101 Se 27th Ave, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 570-4642Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptionally warm and friendly office. Dr. Lang spends time to explain and treats you like a human being with feelings and intelligence.
About Dr. Thomas Lang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Sch of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Florida International University
