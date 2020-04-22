Overview

Dr. Thomas Lang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.



Dr. Lang works at Arthritis Care Specialists-Md in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.