Dr. Thomas Landino, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Landino, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.

Dr. Landino works at Practice in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Surgery
    33501 1st Way S, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 341-3000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Fracture
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Ankle Fracture
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis-Related Enthesitis Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Infections Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Thomas Landino, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
NPI Number
  • 1003805482
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Illizarov Institute|University Of Dresden
Residency
  • Graduate Hospital
Internship
  • Graduate Hospital
Medical Education
  • Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Landino, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Landino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Landino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Landino speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Landino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landino.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.