Overview

Dr. Thomas Lammy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Suttons Bay, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center.



Dr. Lammy works at MDVIP - Suttons Bay, Michigan in Suttons Bay, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.