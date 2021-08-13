Dr. Lamattina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Lamattina, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Lamattina, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Emerson Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Emerson Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I went to Dr. Lamattina after having a pacemaker installed in an emergency situation (for which my current cardiologist at the time was not available), since I was having continuing problems with discomfort and tightness. He identified the problem immediately as unrelated to the arrhythmia, suggested a solution, and performed the operation (installing a stent). This completely addressed the problem. He is patient, caring and conscientious, very willing to thoroughly explain his findings. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Thomas Lamattina, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- St Elizabeths Medical Center
- Boston U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Lamattina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamattina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamattina has seen patients for Chest Pain, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamattina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamattina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamattina.
